Surry Co. students facing criminal charges after marijuana found in vehicles

SURRY Co., Va. – Three Surry County students are facing criminal charges after authorities found small amounts of marijuana in their vehicles during a random drug search in December.

On December 17, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office used drug-sniffing K9s to search both Luther P. Jackson Middle School and Surry County High School for any illegal drugs.

While no drugs were found in either school, the K9s did alert officials to three cars in the student parking lot. A search of all three vehicles yielded a small amount of marijuana from each vehicle.

The three student drivers – ages 17, 17 and 18 – were pulled from their classrooms and face criminal charges as well as disciplinary actions from school administrators.

