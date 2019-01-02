Southampton County man medevaced after New Year’s Day shooting

FRANKLIN, Va. — A shooting in Franklin on Tuesday (New Year’s Day) left on man needing a medevac to a trauma hospital after he was struck in the neck and foot with bullets.

According to officials, the shooting happened when the 29-year-old Southampton County man was walking in the Dorchester Square Apartments around 2:30 a.m.

City of Franklin police officers arrived at Southampton Memorial Hospital after they were contacted about the 29-year-old who was shot multiple times. They transported the man via an air ambulance because of the severity of his wounds and his condition is not known at this time.

Officials added that several cartridge casings were recovered from the scene during its investigation. It was also discovered that an occupied apartment was struck by gunfire. No one inside the apartment was injured.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.