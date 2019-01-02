Recycled Christmas trees fight coastal erosion in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Once a year you may find Christmas trees in an unusual location; the beach.

Local restaurants and businesses across Hampton Roads and North Carolina use the first week in January to collect used Christmas trees for dune restoration.

The trees act as a natural sand fence because they trap loose sand picked up by the wind.

The wood and branches will help with erosion control and overtime improve the health of the dune system.

It’s a natural way to build up the dunes after storms like Hurricane Florence or Tropical Storm Michael.

Chicho’s restaurant in Virginia Beach is just one of many groups collecting recycled Christmas trees. Managers will pack up the truck and spread them across Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks in the coming days.