Portsmouth resident arrested for allegedly breaking victim’s arm with sledgehammer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth resident was arrested after an altercation on New Year’s Day that police say led to the suspect breaking a person’s arm after hitting it with a sledgehammer.

According to police in Portsmouth, the assault happened around 1:30 a.m. on Palmett Street and the victim’s arm was broken in several places.

Officials added that the suspect fled the scene then barricaded themselves in a house on Elliott Ave., which officers entered and detained the suspect at around 5 a.m. after trying to get them to surrender.

No further information has been released by the Portsmouth Police Department at this time.

