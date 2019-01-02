Police respond after Norfolk man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds on December 30, 2018.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 600 block of Tidewater Drive. When they responded, no one could be found. Later on, officials received word that a man had entered Norfolk General for help for his non-life threatening wounds.

Police have not released any further information.

Officials say anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Download the News 3 app for updates in this story.