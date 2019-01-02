× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking two more rounds of rain

It looks like the first week of 2019 will be a lot like all of last year: wet.

We are tracking two separate storm systems that will bring us a decent dose of rain over the next few days.

The first system will roll in overnight, bringing us showers for the first half of Thursday. That means you should be prepared for soggy weather for your Thursday morning commute.

But things should dry out in the afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s.

Our second storm system will arrive on Friday. The timing of that system is still a question mark. We may just stay dry for your Friday morning commute. But we expect the rain to roll in after that.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. And we may have a few thunderstorms in the mix as well.

Right now, it looks like most of the rain will be gone by the weeknd. However, we could have a few lingering showers for the first half of Saturday before we dry out.

Most of the weekend is looking dry and mild. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. More sunshine is expected on Sunday, making it our pick day this weekend.

We cool off a bit for the next work week, with a chance for a few more showers by Tuesday afternoon.



Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow Southeast VA, 5-8″ snow Central VA

