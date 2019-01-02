ODU men’s basketball’s Marquis Godwin breaks foot, could face surgery

NORFOLK, Va. – Sophomore Marquis Godwin of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and surgery may be required, ODU head coach Jeff Jones announced Wednesday night. Godwin, the Hampton native (Hampton H.S.), has appeared in all 13 games for the Monarchs this season.

He ranks third on the team in three-pointers made and fourth in minutes played.

“I feel for Marquis, he has worked extremely hard and has played well for us thus far,” said Jones. “It’s up to the rest of us to all be a little bit better while he recuperates.”

Old Dominion (10-and-3, 0-and-0 C-USA) will tipoff league play by hosting the top two teams in the Conference USA Preseason Poll, starting Thursday, when the Monarchs welcome defending C-USA champs Marshall (7-and-6, 0-and-0 C-USA) to the Ted Constant Convocation Center for a 7:00 p.m. start. Saturday, ODU will take on Western Kentucky (7-and-6, 0-and-0 C-USA).

The Monarchs enter Thursday’s contest on an eight-game win-streak, as their last loss came on Nov. 19. Old Dominion is a perfect 7-and-0 at home this season. Senior captains Ahmad Caver (18.0 ppg, 5.5 apg) and B.J. Stith (17.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) have led the way for ODU.