LEGACIES Thursday 1/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH FOR LANDON — Alaric (Matt Davis), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) hit the road in search of Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), who’s sudden disappearance has raised some suspicion. Meanwhile, during an annual flag football game against Mystic Falls High, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) plan to stay under the radar quickly gets derailed after Penelope (guest star Lulu Antariksa) gets involved. Quincy Fouse also stars. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Julie Plec (#102). Original airdate 11/1/2018.