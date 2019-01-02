Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

LEGACIES Thursday 1/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 12:39 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, January 2, 2019

Legacies — “Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn” — Image Number: LGC102b_1090b.jpg — Pictured: Matthew Davis as Alaric — Photo: Mark Hill/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH FOR LANDON — Alaric (Matt Davis), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) hit the road in search of Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), who’s sudden disappearance has raised some suspicion.  Meanwhile, during an annual flag football game against Mystic Falls High, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) plan to stay under the radar quickly gets derailed after Penelope (guest star Lulu Antariksa) gets involved.  Quincy Fouse also stars.  Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Julie Plec (#102).  Original airdate 11/1/2018.