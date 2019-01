Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).

64/264 Detours Scheduled as Project Nears Milestone

NORFOLK – A weekend detour for the I-64 west ramp to I-264 east (Exit 284B) and the I-264 east exit to Newtown Road (Exit 15A) has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, weather permitting.

The detours will allow crews to complete the work required to shift traffic onto a new I-64 west ramp and a new I-264 east collector-distributor road serving Newtown Road:

The detour for the I-64 west ramp to I-264 east (Exit 284B) will direct traffic to take the next exit (Exit 284A) and continue to ride the interchange cloverleaf ramps until they exit to I-264 east from I-64 east. Click here to view a map of this detour.

The detour for Newtown Road (Exit 15A) will direct traffic to Witchduck Road (Exit 16) and back to Newtown Road via Virginia Beach Boulevard. Click here to view a map of this detour.

*** If delayed by weather, the detour will be moved to the weekend of Jan. 11-14. ***