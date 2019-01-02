Edenton Police searching for an assault suspect

EDENTON, N.C. – The Edenton Police Department is asking for your help in locating Milton Lee Barcliff, Jr., who is wanted for Assault by Pointing A Gun, Injury to Personal Property, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

This occurred December 26, in the 300 block of Old Hertford Rd.

If you see this suspect contact 911 immediately and do not approach them. You may also contact Sgt. Wilkins (Lead Investigator) at (252) 337-4875.

If you have any information on Barcliff, Jr., please call 252-482-4444.

People may also email the department by using Anonymous Crime Tips at this link.