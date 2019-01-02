Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Corey from ALT 105.3 talks music news on Coast Live

Posted 1:55 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58PM, January 2, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Corey from ALT 105.3 (alt1053.com) talks Green Day, the upcoming album from The Killers, the lineup for alternative festival ALTer Ego, and ALT 105.3's New Year at the Norva with Lovelytheband and The Blue Stones.