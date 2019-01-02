Chesapeake inmate dies days after being arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Both the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office and the Chesapeake Police Department are investiagting after an inmate died Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake officials say that 38-year-old Christopher Ambrose died on January 2, 2019, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center after being arrested for public intoxication on December 28.

Officials added that Ambrose was discovered unresponsive at 8:56 a.m. on December 28. He was transported to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center after deputies and medical staff reportedly began performing life-saving measures until medics arrived nine minutes later at 9:05 a.m.

Ambrose had been initialy been booked at 4:15 a.m. on December 28.

No further information has been released at this time.

