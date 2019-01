HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Blue Bell is stepping up its ice cream game with its new Mardi Gras King Cake flavor.

According to the company, The Mardi Gras inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

The company also said the flavor will be out only for a limited time and can be bought only as a half gallon.