911 dispatchers needed for Chesapeake Emergency operations

CHESAPEAKE, Va.- Looking for a rewarding career? Look no further than the Chesapeake dispatch center.

The need is great right now as the 911 center continues to operate under-staffed. Full staffing means there are 66 employees answering emergency and non-emergency calls. Right now there are 14 vacancies!

Current dispatchers have to work 12 hours shifts with mandatory overtime every week! They are all looking forward to applicants to take on the crucial role as they work to promote the job openings as 2019 kicks off.

What does that mean for a caller? Possibly a waiting period. If all 911 dispatchers are tied up, someone calling in might have to hold to talk to someone and in an emergency situation where every second counts.

It's not just in Chesapeake, supervisors tell News 3 there is a regional and national need for reliable dispatchers to join the force. The training is long and rigorous, but once cut loose every dispatcher is prepared to answer any call that comes in.

They field emergency calls, but also coordinate with police, fire and medics to make sure citizens are well-served.

Dispatchers told New 3 they feel like they really help people who call in. Whether they are talking someone through how to give CPR, or keeping them calm as help arrives they say the work is very fulfilling.

As a new employee, you would have to complete a 10-week classroom training portion before you begin training on calls. The entire training process can take a year or more, but this ensures the employees are 100% prepared once they are cut loose.

The building where the dispatch center is located is a state-of-the-art facility and many employees said it is a great place to work.

Think you are interested in taking on a new career? Apply here.