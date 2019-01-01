Virginia Beach Police investigate New Year’s double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight New Year's Day.

Around 2:15 a.m., police got multiple calls about gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Champion Circle.

When police arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they canvassed the area and were able to locate two possible suspects.

The investigation continues. If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.