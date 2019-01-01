Victim hospitalized after being rescued from Suffolk house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - One person is in the hospital after a house fire in the 100 block of Maple Street Tuesday.

The call came in at 4:16 p.m. and units with the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 4:18 p.m.

It was reported that the victim was trapped inside the home at the time of the fire. At 4:23 p.m., a firefighter pulled the victim out of the home.

The fire was marked under control at 4:56 p.m.

Authorities say the extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There is no further information.

