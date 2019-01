JUPITER, FL (WPTV) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing people off the coast of South Florida.

The search is unfolding 46 miles east of Jupiter Inlet.

The Coast Guard said an 18-foot boat with 11 people on board capsized Sunday night while going from Freeport, Bahamas to Miami.

A good Samaritan boating in the area found nine people in the water, but two are still missing.