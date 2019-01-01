× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: 70s to start the new year

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to 2019… Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s this morning. Highs will reach the low 70s by midday then slip back into the 60s later this afternoon. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers, especially this morning. Clouds will start to clear out late this afternoon and evening. It will still be very windy this morning with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Winds will slowly relax through the day and change direction to NW.

More seasonal air returns tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 40s by Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Rain chances will stay low for most of the day but start to increase again tomorrow night.

We are tracking two different rounds of rain for the end of the week. Expect showers on Thursday, mainly in the morning. Highs will climb slightly, into the low 50s. Rain will return for Friday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm another step, into the mid 50s.

Showers should move out very early Saturday morning and clouds will clear shortly after. Most of the weekend will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Warm, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 1st

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2007 Heavy Rain: Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover 3+ inches

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.