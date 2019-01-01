Three adults, one child out of home to start 2019 after Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Four people are out of their home to start the New Year after a house fire Tuesday morning.

Three adults and one child are displaced after fire damaged their home in the Western Branch section of the city.

Firefighters were called the 2100 block of Isabella Drive around 5:45 a.m., and they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home, officials said.

Multiple crews worked to control the fire that had extended into the attic space and the fire was brought under control at 6:30 a.m., and out at 7 a.m.

The residents were able to get out without injury but firefighters found four cats that were hidden inside home. Three were dead and one was found alive and is expected to live, firefighters said.

One firefighter was evaluated and released on the scene.

The displaced family is being assisted by the Red Cross with lodging.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.