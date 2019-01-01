Team up for the Polar Plunge at the Oceanfront to support Special Olympics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Team up and join News 3 to support the Virginia Beach Polar Plunge!

Events kick off Saturday, February 2 with the SunTrust Dash & Splash Challenge which are four mile and one mile runs. There is a costume contest and parade down the boardwalk that day as well along with the Plunge Marketplace featuring local artisans, frosty beverages, live music, free Wawa hot chocolate and coffee!

It all comes together with an icy dip into the Atlantic Ocean with 3,000 of your closest friends.

The price to take the Plunge is $100 and the proceeds benefit the Special Olympics.

Last year the event raised $1.185 million and since 1993 Special Olympics Virginia has used the over $13 million raised through the polar plunge to help its organization.

You can even set up fundraising goals, click here to learn more.