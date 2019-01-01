Perquimans County K-9 officer named ‘Roll’ gets a brand new vest

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. – A K-9 officer named ‘Roll’ for his love of rolling around has a new vest!

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said many people in the community questioned about a vest for Roll over the last year.

So after Deputy Farrar, Roll’s handler persisted, the officer got one. This vest is also thanks to the generosity of Protecting K9 Heroes.

Protecting K9 Heroes announced that Roll was to get a multi-threat ballistic vest, a Narcan kit and a K-9 medical kit.

They also provided a NarCase – Tac Life Systems LLC kit, and a Medical kit.

Roll is a 2-year-old German Shepherd that came from Germany who is known for rolling around and playing with his tactical training chicken!

The vest was a gift made possible by a donation to the organization and was sponsored by AWARENC- Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Everyday of North Carolina.