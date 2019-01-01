Northampton County Sheriff warns citizens about possible phone scams

NORTHAMPTON, Co., N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of potential fraud and scams that are happening over the phone.

People have been calling the Sheriff’s Office reporting calls they have gotten that they believe are scams.

They said the IRS communicates by mail and will not call by telephone to discuss financial issues.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens not to send money or assets in exchange for a cash award and never give out personal information over the phone.

If you do receive a suspicious phone call, hang up and contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.