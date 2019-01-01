Hampton Roads, North Carolina hospitals welcome first babies of 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The first babies of the new year have arrived!

On the Southside, local mother Tiffany Simmons welcomed daughter Evelyn at Norfolk’s Sentara Leigh Hospital at 12:05 a.m. Simmons lives in Chesapeake, and she and baby Evelyn are doing fine, a spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare told News 3.

A baby boy was born at Mary Immaculate Hospital on the Peninsula at 1:58 a.m.

Another baby boy was born at 3:39 a.m. at DePaul Medical Center.

Spokespeople with Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional say no babies have been born at either hospital yet today.

In North Carolina, Shakeema Reddick of Greenville welcomed son Kalvin at Vidant Medical Center at 6:33 a.m.Tuesday. Weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces, Kalvin is Shakeema’s third child and first son. Both mom and baby are doing well, hospital staff say.

Congratulations to the happy families!