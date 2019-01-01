× First Warning Forecast: Tracking much cooler, but seasonable temperatures

What a warm start to 2019!

A cold front will cross the area which will bring some cooler temperatures overnight and into Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the low and mid 40s.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday with much cooler, but seasonable temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. We should remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An area of low pressure will move across the Carolinas with increasing rain chances overnight and Thursday morning. More widespread rain possible in the morning with scattered showers by the afternoon. Showers should move out by the evening.

Another area of low pressure will move through Friday and bring more showers. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid 50s.

A few lingering showers possible early Saturday, with clearing skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. A pleasant day on tap Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 50s. A few communities may even reach the 60 degree mark this weekend. Overall, not a bad first weekend of January.

Dry and above-normal temperatures will continue next week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.