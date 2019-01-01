Connecticut boy found out of state after mom stabbed 30 times

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a child was kidnapped after his mother was stabbed numerous times in Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to Natick Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a woman covered in blood and screaming for help.

When police arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures on the woman.

According to police, the victim and her 6-year-old son were in a car with the suspect when she was stabbed.

The suspect fled with the victim’s son. The child is from a previous relationship.

A nationwide alert was placed on the car’s registration and the child was entered into a nationwide database as missing and endangered.

The child was found around 5:30 a.m. in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The boy was unharmed, but brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

The suspect has not been located.

The woman suffered over 30 stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery.

Police said the mother is in critical, but stable condition.