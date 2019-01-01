B2K to bring Millennium Tour to Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. – The Boys of the New Millennium are coming to Hampton.

Multi-platinum R&B boy band B2K are reuniting for their limited engagement Millennium Tour, which will make a stop at the Hampton Coliseum on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour was announced in late December.

Despite only being together for a short amount of time, the group – consisting of Omarion, Boog (formerly J-Boog), Fizz (formerly Lil’ Fizz) and Raz B – enjoyed hits such as “Gots Ta Be,” “Why I Love You” and “Bump, Bump, Bump,” the latter of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. They also provided the soundtrack to the 2003 dance film “You Got Served.”

Each member went on to pursue solo careers after disbanding. With 2004’s “O” and 2006’s “21,” lead singer Omarion has two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums under his belt. Virginia Beach’s own Pharrell Williams; Beach-based production duo The Neptunes, consisting of Williams and Portsmouth-born Chad Hugo; and Norfolk native Timbaland lent their talents to his hit singles “Touch” and “Ice Box,” respectively.

Along with B2K, singers Mario, Lloyd and Bobby V.; rap group the Ying Yang Twins; R&B group Pretty Ricky and rapper Chingy are also slated to perform for a night of nostalgia.

The Millennium Tour will make stops in the following cities:

March 8 – Pittsburgh; Petersen Events Center

March 9 – New York at Hulu Theater at MSG

March 14 – Rochester, N.Y. at Blue Cross Arena

March 15 – Fairfax, Va. at EagleBank Arena

March 16 – Hampton, Va. at Hampton Coliseum

March 17 – Greensboro, N.C. at Greensboro Coliseum

March 22 – Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena

March 23 – Nashville, Tenn. at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 24 – Memphis, Tenn. at FedEx Forum

March 29 – Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

March 30 – Philadelphia at Liacouras Center

March 31 – Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

April 5 – Atlanta at State Farm Arena

April 6 – Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

April 7 – Baltimore at UMBC Event Center

April 11 – Fresno, Calif. at Selland Arena

April 12 – Oakland, Calif. at Oracle Arena

April 13 – Los Angeles at The Forum

April 18 – Bossier City, La. at CenturyLink Center

April 19 – Dallas at Verizon Theatre

April 20 – Houston at Smart Financial Centre

April 21 – New Orleans at UNO Lakefront Arena

April 26 – Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena

April 27 – Chicago at Wintrust Arena

April 28 – Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

The online pre-sale is on Friday, January 4 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 7 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Hampton date.