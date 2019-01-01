B2K to bring Millennium Tour to Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. – The Boys of the New Millennium are coming to Hampton.
Multi-platinum R&B boy band B2K are reuniting for their limited engagement Millennium Tour, which will make a stop at the Hampton Coliseum on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The tour was announced in late December.
Despite only being together for a short amount of time, the group – consisting of Omarion, Boog (formerly J-Boog), Fizz (formerly Lil’ Fizz) and Raz B – enjoyed hits such as “Gots Ta Be,” “Why I Love You” and “Bump, Bump, Bump,” the latter of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. They also provided the soundtrack to the 2003 dance film “You Got Served.”
Each member went on to pursue solo careers after disbanding. With 2004’s “O” and 2006’s “21,” lead singer Omarion has two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums under his belt. Virginia Beach’s own Pharrell Williams; Beach-based production duo The Neptunes, consisting of Williams and Portsmouth-born Chad Hugo; and Norfolk native Timbaland lent their talents to his hit singles “Touch” and “Ice Box,” respectively.
Along with B2K, singers Mario, Lloyd and Bobby V.; rap group the Ying Yang Twins; R&B group Pretty Ricky and rapper Chingy are also slated to perform for a night of nostalgia.
The Millennium Tour will make stops in the following cities:
- March 8 – Pittsburgh; Petersen Events Center
- March 9 – New York at Hulu Theater at MSG
- March 14 – Rochester, N.Y. at Blue Cross Arena
- March 15 – Fairfax, Va. at EagleBank Arena
- March 16 – Hampton, Va. at Hampton Coliseum
- March 17 – Greensboro, N.C. at Greensboro Coliseum
- March 22 – Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
- March 23 – Nashville, Tenn. at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- March 24 – Memphis, Tenn. at FedEx Forum
- March 29 – Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena
- March 30 – Philadelphia at Liacouras Center
- March 31 – Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center
- April 5 – Atlanta at State Farm Arena
- April 6 – Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center
- April 7 – Baltimore at UMBC Event Center
- April 11 – Fresno, Calif. at Selland Arena
- April 12 – Oakland, Calif. at Oracle Arena
- April 13 – Los Angeles at The Forum
- April 18 – Bossier City, La. at CenturyLink Center
- April 19 – Dallas at Verizon Theatre
- April 20 – Houston at Smart Financial Centre
- April 21 – New Orleans at UNO Lakefront Arena
- April 26 – Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
- April 27 – Chicago at Wintrust Arena
- April 28 – Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center
The online pre-sale is on Friday, January 4 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 7 at 10 a.m.
Click here to purchase tickets for the Hampton date.