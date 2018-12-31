Wild Card Round of NFL playoffs get underway this upcoming weekend

Playoffs?! Yeah, it’s that time again.

Twelve teams are left standing as the playoffs get underway, starting with the Wild Card Round on Saturday.

News 3 is home of the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIII.

AFC

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans – Saturday, Jan. 5th, 4:35 p.m.

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens – Sunday, Jan. 6th, 1:05 p.m. (News 3)

NFC

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys – Saturday, Jan. 5th, 8:15 p.m.

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears – Sunday, Jan. 6th, 4:40 p.m.