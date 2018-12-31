Police searching for man who robbed Virginia Beach bank on New Year’s Eve

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department says a man robbed the BB&T Bank in the 1400 block of Kempsville Road Monday afternoon, and they need your help finding him.

Dispatchers received a call of a bank robbery in progress around 3 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene. They were unable to find him after searching the surrounding area.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man who is around 6’1″ tall and of thin build. He was said to be wearing a black leather jacket and one glove.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau’s Robbery Unit is actively investigating this incident. There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here or via the P3Tips app.

