Norfolk’s Waterside District to host another silent disco in January

NORFOLK, Va. – The silent disco is coming back to Waterside!
Norfolk’s Waterside District and the Harbor Club will host another silent disco on Friday, January 19 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Three different DJs will spin the latest dance hits to each guest’s personal pair of headphones.
General admission tickets are $10 and include admission to the disco and one set of headphones to listen to the DJs.
VIP admission tickets are $25 and include 1 hour early access to the disco, one set of headphones to listen to the DJs and a $10 Waterside District gift card.
The event will take place at the Harbor Club at 333 Waterside Drive, Suite 200 in Downtown Norfolk.
Click here to purchase tickets.