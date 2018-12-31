Norfolk’s Waterside District to host another silent disco in January

NORFOLK, Va. – The silent disco is coming back to Waterside!

Norfolk’s Waterside District and the Harbor Club will host another silent disco on Friday, January 19 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Three different DJs will spin the latest dance hits to each guest’s personal pair of headphones.

General admission tickets are $10 and include admission to the disco and one set of headphones to listen to the DJs.

VIP admission tickets are $25 and include 1 hour early access to the disco, one set of headphones to listen to the DJs and a $10 Waterside District gift card.

The event will take place at the Harbor Club at 333 Waterside Drive, Suite 200 in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to purchase tickets.