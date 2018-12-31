Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Norfolk’s Waterside District to host another silent disco in January

Posted 5:40 pm, December 31, 2018, by

NORFOLK, Va. – The silent disco is coming back to Waterside!

Photo courtesy of Waterside District Facebook

Norfolk’s Waterside District and the Harbor Club will host another silent disco on Friday, January 19 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Three different DJs will spin the latest dance hits to each guest’s personal pair of headphones.

General admission tickets are $10 and include admission to the disco and one set of headphones to listen to the DJs.

VIP admission tickets are $25 and include 1 hour early access to the disco, one set of headphones to listen to the DJs and a $10 Waterside District gift card.

The event will take place at the Harbor Club at 333 Waterside Drive, Suite 200 in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to purchase tickets.