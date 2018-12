NORFOLK, Va. – More than 1,000 balloons + hundreds of local kids = a great time!

Monday afternoon, Nauticus helped children and their families ring in the New Year a little early with the second annual “Great Balloon Drop” inside Dickens’ Christmas Towne, which staff say was another huge success this holiday season.

The event also featured family-friendly festivities all day.

Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here for more information.