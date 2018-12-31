× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and a warm up for New Year’s Eve

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and a warm start to the new year… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies, areas of drizzle, and a few light showers this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 60 today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight a few lingering showers. Temperatures will slip into the upper 50s this evening then warm back into the low to mid 60s overnight. Winds will pick up tonight, S/SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered showers and clouds will continue for Tuesday morning. Some sunshine will start to mix in by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow, more than 20 degrees above normal. It will still be windy tomorrow, SW/NW at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts early.

High temperatures will linger in the low to mid 50s for the second half of the week. We will see more sunshine on Wednesday but cloud and rain will return for Thursday. Skies should clear again just in time for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Highs near 60. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 31st

1901 Flooding: Crest Richmond City Locks 24.1′

