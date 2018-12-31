Hampton Police search for suspect after deadly double shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a homicide that happened on December 30.

Around 11:30 p.m., police got a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Officers responded and found two men in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim was pronounced dead on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Police said the second victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under police investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Police said the victim’s ID won’t be released until the next-of-kin has been notified.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.