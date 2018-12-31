× Friends of man killed on New Year’s Eve asking community to be responsible

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Friends of Thomas Hitt are still adjusting to their lives without him. The 42-year-old died just hours into 2018. Friends say he was on his way home from a New Year’s Eve Party.

According to police, at 1:40 a.m. Hitt was stopped at the intersection of Bonney Road and South Independence Blvd when a car crashed into his. Police say the driver left his car and ran away from the scene. Hitt was seriously injured and ultimately died from his injuries.

Police arrested Tyeler Hutton days after Hitt’s death.

As the one year anniversary of Hitt’s death approaches, his friends tell News 3 they are hoping his death will serve as a reminder for people to be responsible tonight.

Ashley Rainey, Hitt’s close friend shared a Facebook post about Hitt’s death and picture with News 3. In the post, Rainey says “I would like to ask all of you to think of this photo when you go out for NYE. Please don’t be the reckless person who takes another friend, brother, son, or uncle.”