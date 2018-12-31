× First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 70 to kick off 2019

Happy New Year!

Ringing in the new year on a warm note. Many of us in the mid and upper 60s. A few isolated showers possible overnight.

A very warm start to 2019. Many communities will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. That is 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We shouldn’t break any records though. The record high for Norfolk is 75 degrees set back in 1985. A few isolated showers possible in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A cold front will cross the area which will bring some cooler temperatures for Wednesday. We could see a little sunshine by the afternoon.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday which much cooler, but seasonable temperatures. Expect highs in the low 50s. A chance of showers late in the day. Just giving it a 30 percent chance. Better chances on Thursday as our next system moves in. Expect scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the low 50s. A few showers could carry into Friday morning. Temperatures will warm a bit with highs in the mid 50s.

Looks like we’ll dry out just in time for the weekend. Highs in the low and mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.