× First Warning Forecast: Tracking mild temperatures and scattered showers for New Year’s Eve

I’m tracking another big warm up and more wet weather in the First Warning Forecast.

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight. Temperatures won’t drop a whole lot and will actually warm a bit into the morning. Expect temperatures in the mid 40s. A little patchy inland fog is not out of the question.

A warm front will lift across the area New Year’s Eve. We will see warming temperatures and increasing rain chances. It will feel cool for most of the daylight hours with scattered showers. Temperatures will continue to warm after sunset and into the overnight. This will make for a very mild New Year. Only keeping a 25 percent chance for a scattered shower as we ring in the New Year. Temperatures should be in the low 60s by that hour.

Scattered shower chances will continue overnight and into the day Tuesday. A cold front will move through Tuesday bringing us another chance for some showers. It will be very warm for this time of year with highs near 70 for many.

Wednesday through Friday is looking unsettled. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for a couple afternoon showers on Wednesday. It will be much cooler with highs in the low 50s. Bumped rain chances up for Thursday. Giving it a 50 percent chance. A few showers could linger into Friday morning. Temperatures in the low and mid 50s through Sunday. As of now, the weekend is looking dry.

Meteorologist April Loveland

