First Warning Forecast: A few showers and mild temperatures to ring in the new year

Showers and a warm start to the new year… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers early this afternoon. Rain chances will go down later this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight a few isolated showers. Temperatures will linger in the upper 50s this evening then warm back into the low to mid 60s overnight. Winds will pick up tonight, S/SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered showers and clouds will continue for Tuesday morning. Some sunshine will start to mix in by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow, more than 20 degrees above normal. It will still be windy tomorrow, SW/NW at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts early.

High temperatures will linger in the low to mid 50s for the second half of the week. We will see more sunshine on Wednesday, but clouds and rain will return for Thursday. Skies should clear again just in time for the weekend.

