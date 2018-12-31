Elizabeth City officer surprises kids playing in child’s police car with the real thing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Some kids in Elizabeth City got a pretty cool surprise while playing outside!

Officer Green saw some kids playing in a kid’s version of a police cruiser and decided to make a stop.

Their mother said Officer Green made their Christmas when he showed them a real police car. You can see the joy on her son’s face as he sat in the driver seat of Officer Green’s vehicle.

His act of kindness was appreciated by the family and celebrated by the Elizabeth City Police Department, way to go!