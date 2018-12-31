Cincinnati tops Virginia Tech in back-and-forth Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wet weather didn’t stop the Military Bowl from becoming a high-scoring affair. In a game that had a bowl record eight lead changes, Cincinnati scored the final go-ahead touchdown with 1:30 to go to take a 35-31 lead over Virginia Tech.

The Bearcats (11-2) would win by that final score after intercepting Hokies (6-and-7) quarterback Ryan Willis with :33 seconds remaining in the game.

Former Oscar Smith Tiger Deshawn McClease led Virginia Tech with 102 rushing yards. Willis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hokies got on the board first when Willis connected with Eric Kumah for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Bearcats quickly responded, going 75 yards in just six plays.

The second half was back and forth, with six lead changes, including three in the final quarter.

Virginia Tech finished with its first losing season since 1992.