Young man found shot to death in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened overnight Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a report was called in about a shooting in the 1000 block of Wilkins Drive.

A 20-year-old man was found shot at the location and was pronounced dead at the scene. After an initial investigation deputies said the victim was identified as William Mason Worthington who lived at the location.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, an official with the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said.

There is no further information available at this time as the investigation continues.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

