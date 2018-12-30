Virginia Beach shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Coach Circle.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:40 p.m. According to police, two victims were pronounced dead on-scene, while one more was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.