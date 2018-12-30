Veteran reunited with service dog

WILSONVILLE, Oregon (KPTV) – A veteran says he has been reunited with his service dog in training after the canine was stolen from his car earlier this week.

Brandon Nealeigh told FOX 12 someone broke into the vehicle and stole his four-month-old puppy, along with a credit card and personal information.

He told FOX 12, for years, he searched for the perfect companion to help him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Since I came home from Afghanistan I’ve had a lot of anxiety and she kind of helps me focus on something when I’m in crowds or uncomfortable.”

But, Nealeigh said he took his wife and kids out to dinner and a movie in Wilsonville Thursday night and someone stole Milly.

“Milly was pretty amped up. I didn’t want to take her in the theater,” the Army veteran said. “I tuck her in, put her in her bed in the car, gave her food and water and locked the car door. Went back to the movie.”

When they returned to the car, Nealeigh said they discovered someone had tampered with the locks.

A police report confirms a thief broke into the family’s white Chevy Tahoe while it was parked in front of Regal Wilsonville Stadium 9 theater.

Police said Nealeigh’s wallet was taken, his stereo missing and Milly was nowhere to be found. The father of three said he would do anything to get her back.

“Animals are super special, but when they help you keep yourself centered and alive, they’re a lot more than that.”

The family was offering a $1,000 dollar reward to anyone who could help return Milly.

The family confirmed to FOX 12 late Friday night that the dog had been found. They did not immediately say if the other items were also returned.