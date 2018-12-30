Two unclaimed Virginia tickets are worth $1 million in Powerball drawing

Exciting news for two people in Virginia! Two tickets bought in Virginia for Saturday’s Powerball drawing are now worth $1 million apiece.

The Virginia Lottery has just one question now: Who has those million-dollar tickets?

Both tickets matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize.

The tickets were bought at:

• 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson

• College Drive Exxon, 339 North College Drive in Franklin City

The winning numbers for the December 29 Powerball drawing were 12-42-51-53-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

The Virginia Lottery said whoever has the tickets has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The stores that sold the winning tickets will each receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.