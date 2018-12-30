Suspected porch pirate arrested after camera catches packages being stolen in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – A man has been arrested, accused of stealing packages from a home in Franklin.

In November, police said officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Clay Street on report of packages that had been stolen. The homeowners said that an unknown person removed Christmas presents from the front porch. The incident was caught on security camera.

56-year-old Bernard Lee Clements was arrested by Suffolk Police in connection with the theft on December 28.

Clements has been charged with petite larceny, destruction of property and grand larceny.

“During the holiday season, there are people who specifically look for packages left at residences in order to commit a theft,” Franklin Police previously said in a release.