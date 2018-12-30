Residents displaced after early morning house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Taliaferro Road that left two adults displaced.

According to officials, the call came in around 5:45 a.m., Sunday morning.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and reported a large amount of fire coming from the front of the house. The fire was under control at 6:15 a.m.

Due to the smoke and fire damage, two adults are displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is not known.