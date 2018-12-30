Redskins suffer first shutout since 2014 by Eagles in season finale

LANDOVER, Md. – The end of a brutal season has arrived.

The Washington Redskins mustered 21 yards rushing in a 24-0 shutout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. It’s the first time the Redskins have failed to score in a game since December 7th, 2014.

Pressure was in quarterback Josh Johnson’s face the entire game, as he was sacked four times,and only threw for 91 yards on 12-of-27 passing.

The Redskins struggled on offense the entire game, only picking up eight first downs, and tallying 89 total yards of offense. The defense had as much trouble getting off the field as the offense had staying on it.

During one stretch, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles completed 25-straight passes, tying the NFL record.

Washington finishes the season at 7-and-9.

The Eagles (9-and-7) win, plus a Vikings loss, will put Philadelphia in the playoffs. They’ll face off against the Bears in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.