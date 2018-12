PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man is in serious condition after being shot Sunday night.

According to police, the man walked into Maryview Medical Center at 10:17 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police are now investigating a potential crime scene in the area of Chestnut Street and Randolph Street.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.