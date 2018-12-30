Nun turns 100 years old

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) – For 78 years, Sister Marie Pauline has touched lives all over the country.

On Saturday, she turned 100 years old.

After leaving Colombia, family members say she stayed in Kansas City for nearly 30 years because of the wonderful community.

She took her vows at 22 at the Little Sisters of the Poor after leaving her home country.

Now countries away, she’s still as strong as ever, celebrating a life well lived.

“Her name means just that – happiness,” said Luis Alfonso, her nephew. Alfonso flew in from Colombia for the special day.

“She is love,” said Father Andres Moreno. “Love that she’s received from God and can express to others.”