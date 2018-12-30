New FDA approved children’s vaccine guards against six diseases

A new vaccine that has been approved by the FDA helps children’s health against six different diseases.

Pharmaceutical company Sanofi announced the vaccine approval in a press release December 26.

Sanofi said the vaccine is called VAXELIS™ and it guards children from diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive disease due to Haemophilus influenzae type b.

The vaccine is a three-dose series and meant for children six weeks old through four years old.

Sanofi said along with MSD, they are “working to maximize production of VAXELIS to allow for a sustainable supply to meet anticipated U.S. demand. Commercial supply will not be available in the U.S. prior to 2020.”

Click here to read more about the vaccine.