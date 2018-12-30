Alabama beats Oklahoma to advance to fourth straight national title game

MIAMI, Fla. – The dynasty continues for Nick Saban and Alabama.

After jumping out to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, the Crimson Tide (14-and-0) held off the Sooners late rally for a 45-34 win. Alabama will meet Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title game for the third time in four years.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named Orange Bowl offensive MVP after a 318 yard and four touchdown performance.

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray finished with 417 total yards and three touchdowns.

The national championship game will be played January 7th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.