Virginia dominates South Carolina in Belk Bowl for first bowl win since 2005

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mission accomplished. Last season, UVA was satisfied with making a bowl game for the first time since 2011. This year, the Cavaliers expected to win, and did, with a 28-0 win over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl.

The win also gives the Wahoos their first eight-win season since 20011. The bowl win is the first for the program since 2005.

UVA jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Bryce Perkins connected with Olamide Zaccheaus on a six-yard toss. Zaccheaus finished with 100 receiving yards and three touchdown catches in his final game as a Cavalier.

Bryce Perkins threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Ellis led UVA on the ground with 106 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.